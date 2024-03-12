XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. XPeng has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPeng by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in XPeng by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,407,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,196,000 after acquiring an additional 701,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after buying an additional 487,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

