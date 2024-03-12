Xunlei (XNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XNET

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.