Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after ATB Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.60. ATB Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yangarra Resources traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 74170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on YGR. National Bankshares cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Yangarra Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

About Yangarra Resources

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.46. The company has a market cap of C$103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

