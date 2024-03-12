ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 0.7%

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $18.33. 35,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 13,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Get ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF alerts:

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Company Profile

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.