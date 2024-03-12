ZKH Group (ZKH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

ZKH Group Price Performance

NYSE ZKH opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75. ZKH Group has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $21.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

ZKH Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.