ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
Shares of ZTO stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
