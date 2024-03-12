ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 19th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.05.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $413,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

