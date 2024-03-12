Zuoan Fashion (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zuoan Fashion Limited (OTCMKTS:ZAHLY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Zuoan Fashion shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Zuoan Fashion Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
Zuoan Fashion Company Profile
Zuoan Fashion Limited is a casual menswear company. The Company’s products are designed in-house and sold under the Zuoan brand. The Company offers a range of products, including men’s casual apparel, footwear and lifestyle accessories, primarily targeting urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. The Company’s apparel products include blazers, jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, leather jackets, down jackets, pants and jeans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zuoan Fashion
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Unbearably Good Investment: A Build-A-Bear Stock Analysis
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Coinbase Stock Tempting but isn’t without its Risks
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- This Industrial Products Stock is Goldman’s Favorite This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Zuoan Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuoan Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.