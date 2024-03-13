10,669 Shares in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JOYY by 29.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in JOYY by 67,358.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JOYY by 18.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,590,000 after acquiring an additional 273,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 497,089.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YY shares. StockNews.com upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

YY stock opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

