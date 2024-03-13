111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Up 44.2% in February

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 14th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in 111 by 86.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in 111 during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 111 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 111 by 221.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YI opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.39. 111 has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

