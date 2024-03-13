AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 288.8% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. AB Volvo has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $29.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.