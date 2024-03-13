ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider David H. Wang Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACM Research Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 9.23%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

