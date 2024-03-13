Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

AYI stock opened at $258.54 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth about $61,001,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,907,000 after buying an additional 247,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

