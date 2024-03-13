AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 182,607 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

