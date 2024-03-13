Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,866 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 234,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,412,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,440,299,000 after purchasing an additional 896,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.2% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $199.62.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
