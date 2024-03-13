Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.39. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 204,979 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

