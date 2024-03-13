Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen Sells 52,297 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of A opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.