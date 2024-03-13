Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen Sells 52,297 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of A opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
