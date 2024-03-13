AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.96.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.29. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 15.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

