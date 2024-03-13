Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.32% of Alamo Group worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALG stock opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

