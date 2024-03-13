Albar Capital Ltd Sells 77,959 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Albar Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77,959 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.1% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.01 and its 200-day moving average is $367.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

