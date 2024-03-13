Albar Capital Ltd Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

