Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $141,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $420.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

