Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 50,089 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,971,000 after purchasing an additional 251,757 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 780,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

