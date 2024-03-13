AllianceBernstein’s (AB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $38.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.