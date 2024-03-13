Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$21.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$22.25 to C$21.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 4th. Laurentian increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.81.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.69%.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
