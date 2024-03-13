Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) VP Ashish Bendre Sells 20,382 Shares of Stock

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Allient Stock Performance
Shares of ALNT stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $541.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.57.
Allient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $21,725,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Allient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
Allient Company Profile
Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.
