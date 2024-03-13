Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.