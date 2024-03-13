Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.22. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$16.11 and a 12-month high of C$23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$967.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

