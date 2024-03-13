Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $180.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

