American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) COO Bryan Smith Sells 50,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

