American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,078. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

