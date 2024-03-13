American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.35% of American Water Works worth $325,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.9 %

American Water Works stock opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.