Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,704,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after buying an additional 1,769,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,812,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 1,391,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 1,001,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

