AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $246.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,478.16 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

