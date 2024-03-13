Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.70 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

