Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 7.2% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 673,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,284,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
AAPL opened at $173.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.55. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.70 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
