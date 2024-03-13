Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Aptiv worth $325,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

