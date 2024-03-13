Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.
Archer Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of ACHR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.49.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
