Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00.

Shares of ACHR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $7.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Archer Aviation by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 36,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

