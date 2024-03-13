Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
- On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.
NYSE:ACHR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
