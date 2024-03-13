Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Purchases 800,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 159.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,790,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,059,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

