Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 12,750 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

