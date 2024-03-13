Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.63

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 237.63 ($3.04) and traded as high as GBX 257 ($3.29). Ashoka India Equity Investment shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.16), with a volume of 1,066,319 shares changing hands.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 237.63. The firm has a market cap of £292.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashoka India Equity Investment

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 1,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £3,574.38 ($4,579.60). 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.