AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £110 ($140.94) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £125 ($160.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £117.13 ($150.06).
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %
AstraZeneca Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($2.00) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,574.75%.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.