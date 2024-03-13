AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £110 ($140.94) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £125 ($160.15) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £117.13 ($150.06).

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.1 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £104.36 ($133.71) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is £103.52 and its 200-day moving average is £104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($158.77). The company has a market capitalization of £161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,467.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($2.00) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,574.75%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

