Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$6.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.54.

Athabasca Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$5.06 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.22, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.18.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

