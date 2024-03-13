Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Stacy Hock Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.45. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.69.
Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.76%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.
