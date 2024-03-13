Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $262.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,444. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.