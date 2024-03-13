AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) CFO Kevin P. O’shea Sells 5,000 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $183.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.21. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,976,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,005,000 after buying an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,797,000 after buying an additional 387,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,332,000 after buying an additional 106,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

