Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Avantor by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Avantor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

