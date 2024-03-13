Avenir Corp Has $145.95 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Avenir Corp lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 13.7% of Avenir Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.7 %

MSFT opened at $415.28 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.