Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $451.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

