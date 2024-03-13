Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 84,000 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Sarah Boyce sold 5,092 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $51,581.96.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.