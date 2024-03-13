AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Sells 105,386 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,940.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,021,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 58.2% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after buying an additional 999,449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 9.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 112,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 212.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 156,236 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 26.3% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 12,298,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

