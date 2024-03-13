AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Sells 105,386 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,940.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,021,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20.
Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.05. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.
